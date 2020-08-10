General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: ghanavanguard.com

Restrictions are needless now, open the borders - Kofi Bentil to government

Vice President of IMANI Ghana, Kofi Bentil

The Vice President and Policy Analyst of IMANI Ghana, Kofi Bentil has called on the government to open the country's borders for free movement of people saying that restrictions now are needless.



According to Kofi Bentil, governments all over the world have realized the significant threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic but they do not see it to be enough to bring to halt life.



"As it stands now, it seems govts across the world have decided that Covid is serious but not enough to stop life...", part of Mr. Bentil's statement reads.



He is also of the view that the fight against COVID-19 should be a personal responsibility for all; saying people should go back to life and protect themselves against the coronavirus which has so far claimed the lives of more than 200 persons in the country.









