General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: GNA

Restrict numbers at Rawlings’s funeral - GMA

The late Former President Jerry John Rawlings

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has asked the government to restrict the number of people attending the state funeral for the late President Jerry John Rawlings.



It said people should be encouraged to follow the funeral events on television and other social media platforms to contain the spread of covid-19 in the country.



A press statement issued by GMA in Accra on Monday, and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Covid-19 pandemic was still a major health threat to all persons living in the country due to the recent trends.



The statement, jointly signed by Dr Frank Ankobea, President and Dr Justice Yankson, General Secretary of GMA said, the pandemic had a potential to further weaken the already fragile health systems in the country, hence the need to watch such gatherings.



It said the non-adherence to the COVID-19 preventive measures had the potential to further escalate the spread of the disease and called on the government to, as a matter of urgency restricts social activities such as parties, church services and funerals.



The statement also recommended that markets be regulated and as much as possible, restricted considering the new trends of an average of 600 new COVID-19 infections in the country daily.



It asked the government to also ensure prompt, continues supply and adequate distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all health workers in various health institutions to fight the pandemic.



