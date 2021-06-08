Restrict import of anti-malaria drugs - Tobinco to Gov’t

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, has called on the Ghana government and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to place restrictions on the importation of anti-malaria drugs.



According to him, many local companies including Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Center, which produces the potent anti-malarial drug, Lufart, have enough capacity to produce high-quality anti-malaria drugs to meet local demand and also export to neighbouring countries.



He said the move, will also encourage Ghanaians to consume locally made products more, thereby creating jobs.



Nana Amo Tobbin I, made the call at the Launch of the Entrance Month in Accra on Monday, June 7, 2021.



Entrance Month, which is usually commemorated in June every year, focuses on the creation of awareness on the quality and affordable products by Entrance Pharmaceuticals Company and Research Centre. This is the second edition of Entrance Month.



Speaking at the event, Nana Amo Tobbin I, noted that already, about 50 products, including blood tonics and pain killers have been banned from being imported.



“For now, we are calling on our Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and the FDA Boss, Mrs Delese Mimi Darko to help add anti-malaria to the list, so that at some point, the country will not need to import some of these products. This can be done with the support of the government and the country will be able to achieve this goal,” he said.



The Tobinco boss stated that Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre has produced one of the best anti-malaria drugs, Lufart, which meets the standards of the imported ones and that it can replace them (imported ones) in terms of quality and quantity.

Progress



Nana Amo Tobbin I, who is also the Chancellor for the Entrance University College of Health Sciences said the factory has progressed such that it produces most of the medicines that are prescribed which initially were imported.



“One of the products is Lumenfantraine Artemeter, which is mostly imported is being produced here,” he said.



He also stated that the Entrance Plant is the cleanest in West Africa and it is ISO certified.



He noted that most African countries including The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Togo and Benin depend on Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre for medicine. Nana Amo Tobbin I, said this has helped the Ghanaian economy grow due to exportation.



He noted that the factory has also helped reduce youth unemployment, adding that a lot of women who would have engaged in prostitution have been employed at the factory.



He further called on all Ghanaians to patronise Lufart when they test positive for malaria.



He also said local companies can produce the Covid-19 vaccine with the government’s support.



“The production of the vaccine is the right of AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson, when they give the right to the local industry, with the support of our President, we can produce the covid-19 vaccine here in Ghana. Our readiness will depend on the government’s support. If the Government releases funds for us to produce the vaccines, we can produce it,” he said.