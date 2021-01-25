General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Restrict church activities, funerals again over rising Covid-19 cases – GMA to govt

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has asked the government to place restrictions on social activities such as parties, church service and funerals following the increasing number of the coronavirus cases.



Last year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo placed restrictions on movement of persons in some parts of the country to contain the virus. But the President lifted the restrictions after he said it was safe to do so.



The GMA has said in a statement on Monday, January 25, 2020, that he should reintroduce the restrictions following the surge in the cases.



“The government should as a matter of urgency restrict social activities such as parties. Church services, funerals, clubs and other social gatherings of such nature.



“The market should be regulated and as much as possible restricted,” the GMA’s statement signed by its President Dr Frank Ankobea and General Secretary, Dr Justice Yankson said among other things.



The GMA further asked the government to also limit the number of people attending the funeral ceremony of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings due to the increasing cases of the coronavirus infection in the country.



It said persons should rather be encouraged to watch proceedings on televisions and other new platforms.



“Government should restrict the number of people attending the state funeral of the late H.E Jerry John Rawlings and rather encourage people to follow proceedings on Television and other news media platforms.”



Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that if the upward trend of the coronavirus infection in Ghana persists, the president will have no option but to lockdown the country.



Ghana has recorded 3,286 active cases of the coronavirus as of Monday January 25, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).



The death toll now 367, the GHS added.



So far, the country has recorded a total of 60,794 cases with 57,141 recoveries and discharges.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah who is also Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, addressing the media on Monday January 25 said “There is a possibility of a lockdown and other restrictions. If this trend continues, then yes that is where we are heading.



“I have to be very clear on that one that more restrictions could be introduced if this trend continues. We are being reminded that we all need to be doing the things we were doing, in the beginning, to ensure that this third rise is quickly dealt with because the dynamics of this third rise appear to be different from the first one.



“So especially if these numbers go up this way then just like the President himself articulated, then we are heading for more restrictions even if it means reviewing some Legal Instruments, yes that is where we will be heading.”