Politics of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Responding to bonjour now a crime under Akufo Addo's gov't – NDC Communicator

play videoPeter Mensah, member of NDC Communication team

Communications team member of the NDC, Peter Akwasi Mensah has disclosed that about 17 residents in Oti Region have been arrested by the Military because of French language.



According to him, the 17 persons who were in a queue to register their names for a voter ID card were apprehended by the Military officers because they responded to a “bonjour” greeting from the personnel.



“So now under President Akufo Addo, the Military is now French teachers identifying all the French students in the Oti Region. The Military joined the queue and greeting citizens ‘bonjour, bonjour’, the moment you respond bonjour; then they arrest you. Since when did bilingual become a crime under Akufo-Addo’s government? What the NPP is doing is divisiveness, hypocrisy, and dishonesty against the people of Oti”, he said on UTV late news.





