Respect is reciprocal - Martin Amidu told

Dr Kingsley Nyarko of the New Patriotic Party is unhappy with words being used by former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to describe President Akufo-Addo.



Martin Amidu has in a recent article described the President as ‘anti-corruption Moses’, 'mother serpent of corruption' and so on after he resigned from office.



Dr Nyarko however believes it is wrong to disrespect the first gentleman of the land in that manner.



"...you can't speak to the president in this manner; you should respect him for others to also respect you...respect is reciprocal," he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM



