Respect each other’s views to ensure peace

Brigadier A.N. Tehn-Addy (Rtd), General Secretary of the Apostles Revelation Society Church, has called on Ghanaians to respect each other’s views to ensure peace prevailed in their bid to achieve sustainable development.



He said it was only when Ghanaians longed for peace that they would work together for the well-being of all.



Brig. Tehn-Addy, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said as Ghanaians would be going to the polls this year to elect political leaders it was paramount to eschew all activities likely to mar the peaceful conduct of the elections.



“We need to be prayerful and follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ and ensure that we live in mutual respect and love, which would propel prosperity and sustainable development,” he said.



Brig. Tehn-Addy advised political parties and their followers to conduct issue-based campaigns that will promote peace and unity and urged the youth not to follow political activities blindly.



“Do not allow yourselves to be used by any politician to foment trouble during and after the election…”





