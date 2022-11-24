Respect caucus communication channels – NPP to Majority MPs

Politics of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Members of the Majority caucus in parliament have been asked to give high regard to communication channels within the caucus in putting out their grievances.



The directive issued by the leadership of the New Patriotic Party to its MPs, who form the majority caucus in parliament, is on the back of their demand for the removal of the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The party, in a statement co-signed by Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh and General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong said “In the meantime, the leadership of the Parliamentary Group and the leadership of the party counselled the Honourbale Members of Parliamentary party to respect to the caucus communications channel, and to the largest extent possible, work together as one caucus unit.



“Leadership of the party in this regard call upon the Members of Parliament to attend to all Government Business in the House including in particular the 2023 budget statement and economic policy and all connected matters.”



The leadership of NPP had to hold a crunch meeting with members of the majority ahead of the presentation of the 2023 budget by the finance minister.



This was after some of the majority MPs decided to go back on their calls for the removal of the minister amidst threats to boycott the budget presentation if he is allowed to appear before parliament on Thursday, September 24, 2022.



However, the MPs have been compelled to hold off on their call for the minister’s dismissal after the meeting with the party’s leadership.



The party has also instructed the MPs to ensure their presence and participation in proceedings when the minister presents the budget.



