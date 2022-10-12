Resourcing and equipping NDC grassroots is key to 2024 victory - Ashie Moore

Politics of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Greater Accra Regional Chairmanship aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore has reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the party grassroots in the Region are given much-needed incentives and an atmosphere to thrive and attain a new level of social status if he is voted as Regional Chairman in the upcoming elections.



According to him, the grassroots are not just party-builders but also community builders, with fantastic managerial and leadership qualities which if well harnessed with resources will be vital tools for nation-building.



Ashie Moore who is a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adenta stated this during an interview with journalists in Accra after picking his nomination forms to contest for the Greater Accra Regional Chairmanship of the NDC.



He said, behind the front of the political party is a strong force of the grassroots base, joining hands together and abilities to empower and liberate the youth wing of the NDC party as well as the nation.



In his medium to long-term vision when elected as the Regional Chairman, Hon Ashie Moore will “build a strong disciplined and well resources grassroots base of the NDC’s network across the branches and constituencies.”



“As part of what makes a political party appealing to the electorates, I will as a regional Chairman organize regular and periodic training and workshops for all party executives at all echelons of the party and most importantly, the polling agents. These exercises will be carried out by season political experts,” he stated.



He added that “having had an understanding that elections are won on concerted efforts; my leadership will design a comprehensive program to bring on board the seemingly neglected party food soldiers and cadres before the 2024 general elections.”



Ashie Moore who hinged his campaign with the promise to reorganize, rebrand, and resource the region to capture power also assured that his leadership as the Greater Accra Regional Chairman would design a promising programme that will enable NDC members from the Region but in the diasporas to participate vigorously in the regional party activities



He admitted to the fact that the performance of the party in the 2020 elections has yielded dividends having recaptured some of the lost parliamentary seats, his target is to silence the NPP in the region.



“I have the plans, the strategies to ensure that NDC make inroads in Greater Accra region which will ultimately be the victory for the party to form government in 2025.”



“In addition to that, I shall honour the foot soldiers and cadres of today and yesterday through symbolic activities and periodic programmes and also lobby the government to appoint young men and women from the region at all levels of the political spectrum, especially on committees, assembly and boards,” Hon Ashie Moore outlined his vision.



While articulating his long-held passion to help the party's grassroots young men and women, the former MP reassured the delegates that if given the opportunity to lead the NDC as Chairman of Greater Accra Region, he will ensure a holistic transformation of the grassroots welfare and advancement.



He again promised to facilitate proper access to a quality healthcare system, incorporate more women into the fold, empower them to be self-sufficient, and also ensure they are well represented in the political cum leadership roles.



“It is a passion that is driving me, I am not going there to advance my personal interest or seek personal glorification, all I want is an opportunity to impact lives and make a positive history for the NDC grassroots, the young and old, men and women,” he added.



Ashie Moore is in the contest with three other strong men including the incumbent regional Chairman, Joseph Kobina Ade-Coker.



The other two are Michael Kwettey Tettey, a former Constituency Chairman for Ningo-Prampram, and Thomas Mustapha Nii Ashong, the current regional Youth Organizer.



Nevertheless, he expressed optimistic about his victory to lead the NDC on the Regional front to total victory in the 2024 election.



He pledged to conduct a clean campaign devoid of personal attacks, stating, “I am seeking election as a Regional Chairman to serve my party and to help recapture power in 2024.”



Per the guidelines, the party will hold its Constituency elections between October 22 and 23, 2022, while the regional elections would be held between November 12 and 13, 2022.



The National Congress of the party will be held on December 17, 2022.