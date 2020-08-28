Regional News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Resource traditional councils to promote development – President of Anum Traditional Council

Okogyeaman Nenye Kwasi Anyane

The Acting President of Anum Traditional Council, Okogyeaman Nenye Kwasi Anyane, has called on government to resource traditional councils as a means of promoting development.



The acting president for the traditional council explained that most traditional councils lack a lot of things hence their inability to contribute effectively to promote development in their communities.



“I am pleading with government to resource traditional councils to be well equipped to bring about development projects. It is when the government help us that we too can be effective to help”, he said in Twi.



Okogyeaman Nenye Kwasi Anyane was speaking on the Anopa Bofo morning show outdoor event at Atimpoku in the Eastern Region on Thursday.



Citing the absence of light at Kpedzi in Asuagyamang District, the chief emphasized that had the traditional council being resourced, they could have stepped in to restore light to the residents of Kpedzi, who have lived without light for more than a year now.



The Chief further lamented that even development projects within the district are being done in a partisan manner to the neglect of some people.



“We are not happy about the manner in which works and projects are being distributed in the district. A lot of works have been opened by government, however, they are benefiting just a section of the people”, he lamented.



He was dissatisfied that the people of Anum and Boso have to move all the way to the VRA Hospital at Asuogyamang despite designating a land for a hospital close to the people.



Meanwhile, Osaberima Agyemang, Chief of Bosso, said Asuogyamang is lagging behind in development despite supplying the nation with water and electricity among other things.



He called on government not to neglect chiefs because chiefs play an integral role in governing the country.



“Governments will come and go but we the chiefs will remain. If you read the bible, it was priests and kings who ruled the people. We didn’t have a president and same still exists in the United Kingdom and the Middle East but we think chiefs have been neglected though we know and understand the people well”, he said in the local parlance, Twi.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.