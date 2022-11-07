Resolve teacher unions, GES boss appointment saga now – Apaak to Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee in Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak has called on President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency resolve issues on the appointment of the new Ghana Education Service Director-General.



His comment comes on the back of three teacher unions having declared a strike action over the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah.



According to the Unions, their action has been occasioned due to the failure of the government to meet the deadline to terminate the appointment of Mr. Nkansah.



The Unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-G).



However, the deputy ranking member thinks President Akufo-Addo is adamant about the demands of the teachers' unions.



“Will Nana Addo keep the Acting Director General of GES to the detriment of the academic wellbeing of over 8 million Ghanaian pupils or students, whose about 400,000 teachers or masters are on strike in opposition to his appointment of Dr. Nkansah as Director General?



According to the teacher unions, Dr. Nkansah is a banker and not a professional teacher.



“The Teacher Unions did not only register their protest but also, found it unacceptable for a Banker to be appointed as a Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, GES, instead of an Educationist at a time when many teachers who did the same courses and related ones were rejected by GES.



“Because it is not related to education we stated that both the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, should apologize to teachers for accepting the very qualification they rejected when teachers presented them,” they demanded in a statement dated November 4, 2022.