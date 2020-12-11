Resolution of any disputes should be done through legal means - UK says as it congratulates Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 11 December 2020
Source: Peace FM
The British High Commissioner to Ghana Mr Iain Walker has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election as president of Ghana in the just-ended elections.
He also congratulated former president John Dramani Mahama for his campaign during the polls.
In a tweet, Mr Walker said “I congratulate President-elect @NAkufoAddo on his re-election, @JDMahama for his campaign & all the Flag of Ghana people for building on your proud reputation for inclusion, peace & tolerance.
“We await final Parliamentary results & encourage resolution of any disputes through legal means.”
Read the tweet below.
I congratulate President-elect @NAkufoAddo on his re-election, @JDMahama for his campaign & all the ???????? people for building on your proud reputation for inclusion, peace & tolerance.— Iain Walker ???????????????????????????????????????????? (@walkeriain) December 10, 2020
We await final Parliamentary results & encourage resolution of any disputes through legal means. pic.twitter.com/kSzdlXOOp5
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.