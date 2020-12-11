You are here: HomeNews2020 12 11Article 1130942

General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

Resolution of any disputes should be done through legal means - UK says as it congratulates Akufo-Addo

Iain Walker, British High Commissioner to Ghana Iain Walker, British High Commissioner to Ghana

The British High Commissioner to Ghana Mr Iain Walker has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election as president of Ghana in the just-ended elections.

He also congratulated former president John Dramani Mahama for his campaign during the polls.

In a tweet, Mr Walker said “I congratulate President-elect @NAkufoAddo on his re-election, @JDMahama for his campaign & all the Flag of Ghana people for building on your proud reputation for inclusion, peace & tolerance.

“We await final Parliamentary results & encourage resolution of any disputes through legal means.”

