Resign to protect the church’s image angry pentecost elders warn their former spiritual head

Health News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Some members of the Church of Pentecost are mounting pressure on the immediate past chairman of the church, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyina, to step down as the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project.



Proponents of the idea believe the plethora of issues surrounding the project will lead their former leader and the entire church into a ditch if he continues to serve on the board.



An Elder in the Church of Pentecost at Ejura Community District under Mampong Area in the Ashanti Region, Francis Atta Kofi who is also a journalist working with Naagyei Fm at Ejura in an interview with OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, said it was unacceptable for their revered leader to be part of the continuous scandals surrounding the project.



“Some of us were very happy and honoured to see our immediate past chairman serving as the leader of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project but we believe he may end up losing face if he continues serving on the board”



“Looking at the alleged scandals surrounding the project, with what the Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa recently brought, I think Apostle Onyina should resign to save his integrity.”



The North Tongu MP. on Monday, January 16 accused the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, of conflict of interest and possession of multiple identities.



According to him, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng appears to be using questionable means to divert funds from the National Cathedral project.



He has since petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the matter.



In his petition, Mr Ablakwa accused Rev. Kusi-Boateng of receiving GH¢2.6 million from the National Cathedral Board, alleging that he was the same person as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



He also claimed that Rev. Kusi-Boateng used multiple passports and identification cards with different names and dates of birth.





While the public is waiting for the final outcome of the investigation, Elder Francis Atta Kofi insists it will be prudent for Apostle Onyina to step aside from the board.