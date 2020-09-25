General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Resign over Western Togoland issue – Security Expert to Kan-Dapaah

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah

Security Analyst and Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, Adib Saani, has called for the resignation of the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, following the capture of Juapong by separatist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF).



He said the National Security Minister ignored warnings from security groups when this issue first emerged.



The group that is fighting for the independence of ‘Western Togoland’ which include the entire of Volta region mounted giant signposts in Juapong in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, on Friday September 25, welcoming people to what they call the “Western Togoland.”



“We are seeking independence of our great motherland,” one of the separatists told journalists after they also blocked roads in Juapong in the early hours of Friday September 25.



He also said they have been able to capture three police officers.



Mr Saani in a statement said, “When this Togoland issue started, some of us within the security space did not spare any moment or mince words, raising serious concerns about their activities and the existential threat they posed to the security of Ghana.



“Unfortunately, over the past few years, they have become more audacious and brazen and we can only expect more. They are able to make strong political statements and control the narrative. They seem to be succeeding into bullying government into submission. They have succeeded in disrupting lives and holding the nation hostage.



“Soon, we might go beyond condemning their actions to asking them what their demands are. With a heavy heart, I predict they might start targeting critical infrastructure. They have the capacity and geographical advantage (forest cover and international border) to engage in an asymmetrical warfare that could be hard to win.



“We ignored the early warning signs and thought this was all a joke. We arrest and release, re-arrest and release again. Despite the presence of intelligence officers, they have largely failed to gather actionable intel in real time.



“Going forward, the over 100 kilometer Accra – Atimpoku – Juapong stretch is very crucial and needs permanent detachment stationed within that enclave. The Adome Bridge and the dam are high value targets that we cannot trade off. Let us invest in human security because largely, these secessionists have some level of Community support.



“Let us collaborate more effectively with Togolese authorities so the group does not engage in cross border activities and the trafficking of weapons to oil their seeming war machine.

