Resign over Agyapa deal – PPP to Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta must step down following the revelation against him concerning the Agyapa deal by the Special Prosecutor, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Kofi Asamoah Siaw, has said.



He said if Mr Ofori-Atta refuses to resign, the president must revoke his appointment.



This comes after the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, concluded his assessment of the Agyapa Mineral Royalties agreement and accordingly submitted his report to the president.



“The analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment was completed and signed by the Special Prosecutor on 15th October 2020.



“The Special Prosecutor in a letter with reference number OSP/SCR/20/12/20 dated 16th October 2020 conveyed the conclusions and observations of the anti-corruption assessment to H. E. the President and the Hon. Minister of Finance as a matter of courtesy before informing the public.”



“Two weeks is more than too long for this Office to continue withholding the announcement of the completion of its sixty-four (64) page report to the public.



“It is important that this Office has the freedom to discharge its anti-corruption mandate and keep the public informed. I have, therefore, decided to bring the facts of the conclusion of the anti-corruption assessment of the Agyapa Royalties Transactions by this Office to the attention of the public and to avoid the continued speculations on this matter,” Mr Amidu stated.



Speaking at a press conference, Mr Siaw said: “We are extremely worried that despite the damning findings made against the Finance Minister by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Minister has not shown any regret or respect to the good people of Ghana by resigning from his position



“If the finance Minister refuses to resign, the president must revoke his appointment."





