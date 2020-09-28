Regional News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Resign now! – Aggrieved Muslim youth to Ashanti Regional Chief Imam

Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun

A group of aggrieved Muslim youth wants the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun to apologize or resign from his office by Wednesday.



This follows what the youth says is the polarisation of the Muslim community with his partisan politics.



Reports say some Islamic scholars and opinion leaders within Kumasi are earnestly making efforts to calm the situation but the aggrieved youth have refused to back down their decision to depose the Regional chief Imam.



A leader of the Muslim youth, Mohammed Rabiu in an interview with local Journalists said they can’t prevent him [Regional Imam] from doing politics, however, they won’t sit aloof for the Imam to bring Islam down with his partisan politics.



Sheik Abdul Mumin Haroun lately endorsed President Akufo-Addo’s re-election bid for the Presidency and prayed for the loyalty of the Muslim community to reward him with another term in office, saying his humility is exceptional.

