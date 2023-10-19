Resign from National Cathedral board - Journalist to Apostle Opoku Onyinah

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Media personality Kwabena Marfo of Peace FM has called on Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah, chairman of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, to resign.



According to Marfo, his plea is rooted in concerns about the credibility and transparency of the National Cathedral project, as well as his respect for Apostle Onyinah's position within the Pentecost Church.



The journalist, himself is a member of the pentecostal faith, stressed that Onyinah's tenure as the former chairman of the church boosted the church's reputation and as a result, he should step down from the board to avoid any potential embarrassment associated with the project.



"Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah, I am a Pentecost member, and he is my apostle. He is someone that we don't joke with because he is one apostle who lifted the church's name," he said adding; "so we don't joke with him at all. Please Father, even if you do not have what to eat, the church will cater for your needs,” he said on Neat FM on October 18,2023.



He described the project as "dubious" and pointed out that a considerable amount of information regarding the construction and funding of the cathedral remains unclear.



"Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah, I am begging you, please resign from the National Cathedral board, …from day one, the building of the National Cathedral was dubious, and because of that, most of the prominent people are resigning. So, Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah, don't allow people to tarnish your image; resign from the board, else you will be disgraced," Marfo further urged.



Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba resigned from the Board of Trustees overseeing the construction of the National Cathedral in Ghana.



The two respected clergymen in January 2023 called for an immediate suspension of the construction of the National Cathedral pending an audit of the project.



In a statement signed by both Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Reverend Anaba, they explained that the decision to resign was due to the failure of the government to appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to the National Cathedral.



“Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we awaited news to no avail, regarding the finding of the audit.



“We, therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.”







