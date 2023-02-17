Resign!- Isaac Adongo tells Ofori-Atta in Parliament

General News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency has asked the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to resign.



The lawmaker said this while Ken Ofori Atta was speaking on the floor of Parliament, where he had been summoned to explain the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



Ofori-Atta’s appearance in Parliament comes after Speaker Alban Bagbin directed the Business Committee of the House to drag Ofori-Atta to the House to answer questions on the programme.



Speaking after Ofori-Atta’s address, Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, demanded the immediate resignation of Mr. Ofori-Atta before going out of the House.



He insisted that Finance Minister has failed woefully in the discharge of his duty.



According to Adongo, the Finance Minister has increased the risk of government bonds while continuing to quote the Holy Bible to conceal his incompetence.



He cautioned Ghanaians to beware of public officers who do not demand payment for their service, alluding to the no-salary arrangement for Mr Ofori-Atta.



Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta also refuted claims that he has neglected the pensioners who have been picketing to protest their inclusion in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



“The government is committed to the wellbeing of our senior citizens and pensioners. The government will honour their coupon payments and maturing principles.



“I have met with them on three occasions, where I explained the terms of the new bonds. “I subsequently wrote to their convener to let him know that all pensioners who did not participate in the bond offerings are exempt,” Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament.