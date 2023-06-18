Residents throng police station as 4 suspects arrested in connection with baby theft

Regional News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Four (4) persons – two adult females and two teenage males – have been arrested in connection with the baby theft at Nana Boame, a suburb of the Teacher Mantey community in Ayensuano District in the Eastern Region.



Sources say one of the female suspects lied months ago to the boyfriend who lives at Takoradi that she conceived and then informed him weeks ago that she had given birth.



The boyfriend then decided to visit them at Asuboi, a nearby community to Teacher Mantey.



The woman then conspired with the other accomplices to steal the 6-day-old baby.



The boyfriend was suspicious when he arrived and noticed for several days that there was no bonding between the baby and the mother. Again, the woman was not breastfeeding the baby.



Shortly after Starr FM and GHOne TV reported the incident of a missing baby,



Sensing the danger of arrest, the suspect and her conspirators returned the baby Friday, June 16 around 7:00 pm in front of the parent's room when they had left home to town to buy food.



The incident attracted many residents to the house to catch a glimpse of the situation.



The Assembly member for the area and other opinion leaders who came to the scene and the parents took the baby to Teacher Mantey Police Station to report to the police.



The baby though looking healthy, will be sent for a medical examination.



Kwame Amegbetsi and Portia Kemevor parents of the baby explained that the baby was stolen Monday, June 5, 2023 at about 5:00 pm after the mother while sleeping in the room to rush out to buy baby diapers from a nearby shop.



All efforts to trace the whereabouts of the baby proved futile.



The father, Kwame Amegagbetsi who was on the farm when the incident occurred said an official report was lodged at Teacher Mantey Police station which search and investigation continued in subsequent days but to no avail.