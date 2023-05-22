Residents seek support from government after rainstorm destruction on buildings

Regional News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Correspondence from North East Region



Residents of Tinguri, Yawoku, Gbani, Gbeduri, and Tinkaya in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region whose houses were destroyed by the rainstorm in the respective communities are appealing to the government to support them with building materials to reroof their houses as it is rainy season.



The incident which happened on the 14th of May 2023 destroyed over 60 rooms in those areas rendering over 150 people homeless after the rainstorm.



Roofing sheets of local buildings and concrete buildings including chop bars were completely brought down by the rains that were accompanied by a storm.



The victims in an interview GhanaWeb expressed worry about the situation in the area and called on the government to support them, hence, making the situation better for them.



A 68-year-old woman, Nachibio Iddrisu said she has nothing with her to reconstruct her 3-bedroom house in Tinguri unless the intervention of people.



"I suffered a lot to build these rooms. My children are three with my grandchildren, we were all inside the room and hear a sound. We came out and the 2 rooms had already collapsed. But we don't have anything to reconstruct them unless people help me. If I didn't get people to help, then will be in the rain till the season. So, I am appealing for support," she appealed.



Dahamata Iddrisu also said "I am staying with my children and you can see that no man loves me again. My children are taking care of me. I don't have any place to go again because of my age. So, we are appealing to the government to help us, or else we cannot survive."



Another victim said "We are appealing to the government to help us with what he can to make living better for us. My husband has been sent to the hospital after some debris fell on him. We need help from the government. My room is here and I have five children so we want help from government," she said.



The residents are seeking support from the government, philanthropists, and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to their aid.



