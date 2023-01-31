Residents praise IGP for clamping down on crime in Bono region

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Several residents in the Bono East Region (BER) are elated about the establishment of the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) for the region by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to help in the fight against crime.



The excitement came on the back of the drastic reduction in criminal activities in the region since the establishment of the PID.



According to the residents, there has been relative peace in the region since the advent of the PID.



The residents are of the view that the routine exercise has reduced the number of killings by some notorious criminals in the region.



“What even amazes us is how they gather intelligence leading to the arrest of these criminals.



"We thank the IGP and his team for the continuous improvement in security in the Bono East Region.



"Now we sleep with our doors open. There is no need to be afraid of any criminal.



"God bless the IGP and the PID team in the Bono East Region," some residents noted in an interview with Class 91.3 FM.



“Killings tracing back to last year have been under-covered by the PID and all the perpetrators are currently facing charges. I believe some of them have been jailed," the residents said.



"Thank you IGP,” a resident, Kwaku Nyame, noted.



The operation of the PID team has led to the arrest of over 30 notorious criminals including the notorious Nketia who has been on the run.



He was arrested with an AK47 rifle and upon interrogation, the notorious Nketia alleged that the Twafohene of Techiman, Nana Fred, was the owner of the rifle.



Nana Fred is on the run and the PID in the Bono Region is on a man-hunt for him.