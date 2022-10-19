Residents of Zangu-Vuga blame gender minister-designate for neglecting them

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region



Inhabitants of Zangu-Vuga in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North-East region has blamed the Member of Parliament for Walewale and the Gender Minister-designate, Hajia Lariba Abudu Zuwera for neglecting their road after promising them during the 2020 national elections.



The residents in a communal work on the road lamented over the poor state of the only route linking Zangum to Walewale.



The road, which stretches for about 12 kilometres to Walewale town has been in a bad state for several years but duty bearers seem not to be listening to their plea.



The two communities in the area, Zangu-Vuga and Zangum are now bearing the brunt of the deplorable nature of their roads which governments upon governments failed to work on it.



The residents came out in their numbers on October 15, 2022, to do communal work on the road to make it motorable.



They bemoaned that the Member of Parliament never step her leg into the community after she won the 2020 December elections, despite her promises to get the road fixed.



"If they don't help us we will not also help them when they need our help.

We will not accept negligence. Lariba (MP) said she will construct our road when voted into power. Since she won the elections she has not visited the community to have a word with us, so are well-prepared for politicians in this community," Seidu Abubakari said.



The residents added that the MP will only be allowed to go to the community for politics for her second coming if she is ready to fix the road.



"My message to Lariba is if she can construct the road she should do so because she has finished her first term and now going for the second term to contest again. She should construct our road or else they should not come here to do politics."



Iddrisu Osman said, "If you are helping somebody and the person is not helping you what will you do? That is why we came out today to help ourselves.

When it rains we can't go anywhere. If you help fix our road before the elections we will help you come to the community."



They said will welcome any political party that will rescue them by fixing their long-neglected road.



The residents admonished the government to fix the road for them so that they will not be detached from accessing the district capital, Walewale.