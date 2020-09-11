Regional News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: GNA

Residents of Yaw-Tenkorang appeal for toilet facility

The chiefs and people of Yaw-Tenkorang in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern region have appealed to the District Assembly to provide the community with a toilet to help prevent open defecation.



This came to light when the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) organised a social auditing forum for the people in the community.



The programme, with support from the European Union (EU), was to promote community ownership of development projects and policies, increase awareness of the operations of local government and encourage citizens to demand accountability from duty bearers.



Speaking on the theme: “Citizens for Transparency and Accountability,” Mrs Abigail Nkansah, the District Director of NCCE, said the programme formed part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption programme (ARAP).

She said social auditing provides an avenue for the local people to own development projects and to contribute to the growth of their communities.



The District Planning Officer, Mr Voradam Joshua said more than 2000 cashew seedlings have been nursed by the Assembly at Dwerebease and asked the Assembly Man in the area to register people interested in planting cashew.



He advised the people to invest in agro-business because it would help them to generate more funds to alleviate poverty in the community.



He entreated People Living With Disability (PWDs) to visit the Assembly to get registered to benefit from the government support for PWDs.



The Odikro of the town, Nana Boamah Yeboah commended NCCE for organising the programme and appealed to the District Assembly to rehabilitate the Presbyterian Primary School in the community, provide potable water and dustbins to the school to help promote environmental cleanliness.



Mrs Rita Adwoa Boatemaa, the Programs Officer of NCCE entreated the people to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols to minimize the spread of the disease.

