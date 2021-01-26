Regional News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents of Twenedua calls on Bono Regional Minister-designate to completed abandoned road

The road is the only route that links Yaw Sae to Twenedua

Correspondence from the Bono Region



The people of Twenedua have issued out a message to the immediate past Municipal Chief Executive of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, and the Regional Minister-designate, Justina Owusu-Banahene, to congratulate her on her nomination and to remind her of their stagnated road project.



On Thursday, January 21, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo released the list of his ministers designated for various portfolios for his second term in office.



In this release signed by Eugene Arhin, the Acting Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Justina Owusu-Banahene was named the Bono Regional Minister-designate.



On the back of her appointment, residents of Twenedua have advised her to turn her attention to road infrastructure in the region. The community expressed high hopes in her ability to get their road done because she comes from Atronie which, to them, is an adjourning sister community for which reason, she cannot deny them of fixing their road.



In May 2020, the youth of Twenedua in a press release, called on the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East to assist them in getting the contractor back on site to complete works.



A visit to the site indicated that there hasn't been any work done at the site for months, weeds have taken over the drains that were constructed years ago.



According to Kwame Frimpong, a native of the community, the contractor reported to the site in November 2019 with few heaps of gravels and sand to begin the construction of drains. He added that the contractor begun with one side of the road, constructed few metres of drains, and abandoned the site in December 2019.



He added that the community, through their elected Assemblymember, had made several follow-ups to the assembly but nothing has been achieved from their continuous attempt to get the contractor to finish the project.



Farmers in the community say that they have had to spend additional money in order to transport their farm produce to Sunyani.



Vida Yeboah, a resident, and a trader said the bad road has affected her plantain and cassava business. According to her, she has had to spend a lot of money on transportation to get her goods to the market in Sunyani. She passionately appealed to madam Justina Owusu-Banahene to hear her cry and fix their poor road.



The road is the only route that links Yaw Sae and its environs to Twenedua, a farming community on the stretch of Kenyasi.