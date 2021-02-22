Regional News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents of Tong plead for a good source of water

The only source of water for the residents

Correspondence from Northern Region:



Residents of Tong in the Karaga District of the Northern Region are in dire need of water as they struggle on daily basis in search of potable water.



Tong is a farming community with a population of over 2500 people.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the Assemblyman of the area, Isahaku Baba said the community has three boreholes; one in operation, one under shut down due to lack of power to run it, and one still under drilling process.



He said the yet be completed borehole was funded by the then NPP Parliamentary candidate, who is now the MP of the area, Mohammed Amin Anta.



Hon. Isahaku said according to the engineers, the area is generally not in a water zone, hence difficult to site a well where adequate water can be found.



“Water has been a challenge to us, since 1992, we have been drilling boreholes, yet we can't boast of one which has yielded enough water to suffice the whole community," He said.



Hon. Isahaku lamented the situation has been a big challenge to the residents, as the only borehole in operation in the community is not able to suffice them with the needed water.



“We often employ the services of a water tanker who comes weekly to sell for us."



Hon. Isahaku believes that, if life is put into the three wells, it will help to minimize the water crisis facing them.



He appealed to the MP of the area, Mohammed Amin Anta, to ensure the completion of the borehole under the drilling process; and as well see to it that, power is extended to the one which has been shut down due to the lack of power to run it.