Residents of Tamale to demonstrate against erratic power supply

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Residents of Tamale in the Northern part of Ghana have planned to embark on a demonstration on Friday, April 2, 2020, if they are not provided with an uninterrupted power supply.



According to residents, they do not understand why communities such as theirs where smaller units of power are consumed are suffering the exact situation in the capital.



Happy FM and e.TV Ghana’s correspondent in the Northern Region, Mubarak Sey made this report on the Happy Morning Show.



He indicated that the most worrying part of all this is that residents have not received any communique from authorities explaining the frequent power outages.



Sharing the plight of people in Tamale, Mubarak said, “In some areas, the current is so low you can’t even charge your phone or watch your TV. And when you call the ECG to solve the problem, you experience the same problem within 2 to 3 hours.



Residents believe authorities know the cause of the unstable power supply but their (authorities) refusing to share that with the public is their worry. Because the ECG is not forthcoming with information and residents keep on suffering regular power fluctuations, they plan to embark on a demonstration come Friday”.



When asked if residents were expecting a load shedding schedule, Mubarak noted that they (residents) have vocally opposed the idea.



“The people of Tamale don’t want any load shedding time table because they argue they do not consume that much of power”, he stated.



On his authority, the weather condition in the area makes it quite unbearable for them if the lights go out, hence the opposition by residents.



“Even if we’re indoors with our air conditioners and fans on, we still sweat because of the weather condition. And when the lights go off, we have to sleep outside. Because of that, they are not ready to see any load shedding time table”, he explained.



The country has been recording regular power outages, some planned and others unplanned.



The Ghana Grid Company, an electric provider, has confirmed that technical issues related to the electrical grid have prompted nationwide power outages.