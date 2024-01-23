Residents of Suhum benefit from donations, health screening from Let Love Lead and Big Dawood

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: Koku Agbenaza, Contributor

Renowned philanthropist, Chief, and security expert, Nene Lartey Osakonor also known as Big Dawood brightened the 2023 Christmas festivities for the people of Suhum Otwe No. 2 (Kokobibiam). As the founder of "Let Love Lead” a Non-Governmental Organization, Big Dawood has consistently undertaken various projects to uplift the community, aimed at enhancing the overall quality of life for its residents.



As part of Let Love Lead's annual initiatives, Big Dawood, in collaboration with partners such as Palace Mall, Twellium Industrial Ltd and People Medical Centre, hosted a memorable Christmas celebration for the people of Suhum Otwe No. 2.



Generous donations from Palace Mall, ranging from bags of rice and gallons of cooking oil to cans of Milo, tomatoes, packs of biscuits, and assorted drinks, Natural Mineral Water, were distributed throughout the community. Ensuring inclusivity, widows in the community received special attention, being gifted brand-new clothes, shoes, and other items to make their Christmas truly unforgettable.



Beyond the donations, Let Love Lead prepared over 150 packs of food, fostering a festive atmosphere filled with dance and music. The event marked the first-ever Christmas party experience for many attendees, leaving smiles on the faces of all who participated.



Recognizing the vital importance of community health, Let Love Lead in collaboration with the People Medical Center in Spintex also organized a free medical screening exercise and health talk. This initiative provided community members with the opportunity to assess their health status and engage with professionals for solutions to their health-related concerns.



At the end of the celebrations, Big Dawood expressed heartfelt gratitude to the chiefs and people of Suhum Otwe No. 2 for their warm reception. He also extended gratitude to partners, Palace Mall, Twellium Industrial Ltd and People Medical Centre, for their invaluable support in making the Christmas celebration a success. Together, he emphasized that we create positive change.



In a significant step towards community development, the Let Love Lead team visited a plot of land generously donated by the community for a school project. This aligns with the organization's broader vision to establish educational facilities for the benefit of Suhum Otwe No. 2.



The impact of Let Love Lead NGO and Big Dawood’s initiatives extend far beyond the festive season, which is expected to bring positive change in the lives of those touched by their philanthropic endeavours.















