Regional News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: GNA

Residents of Sekondi Takoradi express mix feeling with happenings in Parliament

The residents have expressed disappointment in the MP's for their misconduct in Parliament

Some residents within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have expressed their ultimate dissatisfaction and dismay at the behaviour of some legislators during the balloting for the speaker for the eighth Parliament.



The ceremony was characterized by an "unruly" attitude from the house with some members snatching a ballot box.



A random sampling of views by the GNA revealed how Ghanaians were disappointed at the MP's who were supposed to be pacesetters and models for the society.



Mr Enoch Insaidoo, a resident said: "lawmakers who are expected to lead exemplary lives and be law-abiding were seen causing a nuisance in parliament ....no wonder our country is suffering to survive".



Madam Stella Yawson, a trader said: "We have always held parliamentarians in high esteem and that it was unhealthy for them to disagree and quarrel in such a manner.



Mr Maxwell Antwi bemoaned the manner in which the military stormed the Parliament house adding that the police could have been left to handle the situation.



Ms Grace Fynn, a 17-year-old lady who seemed worried that such happenings had occurred said: "I regard these people as leaders who have to demonstrate credible skills to also follow, but it seems right at Parliament our leaders have not exhibited true traits of mentors".

