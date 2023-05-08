Residents of Salem appeal for support to complete self-initiated toilet project

Regional News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Residents of Salem, a suburb of Kpongunor in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal of the Eastern Region, fear an outbreak of cholera as indiscriminate open defecation has become the norm stemming from the absence of a functioning toilet facility in the community.



Members of the community say the situation is worrying, fearing an outbreak of diseases because of an increase in open defecation by inhabitants.



A deteriorated old facility situated at Memlesi, a suburb of the same electoral area which previously served as a place of convenience has been shut down, leaving the people with no alternative but to resort to easing themselves in an inappropriate manner and places.



Also, a 10-seater toilet facility that was initiated under the Ghana First Project in the community, remains at a standstill and taken over by weeds and reptiles.



With most of the 3000 inhabitants of the area without toilet facilities at home, many indiscriminately make use of the open spaces during the day and at odd hours at the slightest edge to attend to nature’s call.



This has become the daily task for some residents in the community, who have had to contend with fecal matters for the past years.



They have thus placed a distress call to various individuals and organizations to support them take steps to help curb the backward practice being done in the cemetery, gutters and surrounding bushes.



As part of efforts to address the problem, the residents led by the Assemblyman for the Manya-Kpongunor North Electoral Area, Noah Kortey Tackie together with Seyelor Emmanuel Addey Teye (Chief of Salem), opinion leaders and members of the Salem community have initiated the construction of a 12-seater modern toilet facility for use by the residents.



The Assemblyman noted that the area was suffocating under insanitary conditions as a result of the practice, leading to the lack of development.



“This has caused severe mess in the community which makes the area unattractive for visitors to stay…this affects development in the community where workers are not willing to rent and build in the community,” the Assemblymember bemoaned.



Noah Kortey Tackie furthered that the situation had led to various health emergencies in the area. He said, “Aside from the above effects, open defecation has caused a lot of health problems and diseases in the community such as diarrhea, intestinal worm infections, cholera, etc. resulting in frequent sickness among children causing absenteeism in schools, which also affect the work of care providers (parents and guardians).”



He was hopeful that mobilizing the necessary resources to complete work on the project would serve as a measure to discourage open defecation which was increasing the spate of diseases such as cholera in the area.



The ongoing facility estimated at Gh₵60,000 is currently at the foundation level with the necessary segmentation into various compartments.



Mr. Tetteh Edmund Padi speaking as guest of honour during a special community fundraising durbar in aid of the project noted that unity among the people was key to mobilizing resources to raise the building.



“If the Assemblyman and community commit themselves to complete this project through unity, their unity can do it before the end of this year,” he emphasized.



He called on the people to pool their resources together to enable them realize the dream of addressing that crucial sanitation challenge in the area.



An opinion leader in the community, Atteh John Tetteh bemoaned the absence of the facility in the community which creates several inconveniences for visitors to the area. He said the situation coupled with the resort to open defecation prompted leaders in the community to initiate steps to undertake the project.



He was hopeful that the committee would successfully raise the funds needed from the required individuals and stakeholders to complete the building of the facility.



Mr. Atteh John Tetteh urged the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly, members of the community and various stakeholders to come on board and support the building of the facility.