Regional News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: GNA

Residents of Osoroase appeal for nurses’ quarters

The National Commission for Civic Education organized the forum for residents of Osoroase

Residents of Osoroase in the Achiase District of the Eastern Region have appealed for a nurses’ quarters to ensure a readily available healthcare delivery in times of emergencies.



At a forum organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme, Ofosu Taabon, the Community Spokesperson, said the lack of nurses’ quarters was affecting effective health care delivery at the community.



He explained that the resident nurse and other workers at the Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound commuted from town to work, hence during emergencies, especially at night, it was difficult to get any help at the facility.



The forum, known as Social Auditing Engagement Nationwide, 2020, gives opportunity to community members to influence policy making, implementation and evaluation of developmental projects as well as participate in local governance.



Mr Taabon, also a member of the Social Auditing Engagement Committee inaugurated by the NCCE, expressed the hope that the authorities would listen to their plight and provide the quarters as soon as practicable.



Micheal Larbi, the Achiase District Director of NCCE, later inaugurated a nine-member Social Auditing Committee, made up of representatives of the community and the District Assembly, to track developmental projects.



He advised the youth, who were into small artisanal businesses such as masonry and carpentry, to form a union to enable them to bid for small contracts during construction of some developmental projects under the Social Auditing programme.

