Residents of Onsonyameye appeal for pipe-borne water

Regional News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: GNA

Residents of Onsonyameye, a suburb of Aiyinasi Nyamebekyere in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, have appealed to the government and other benevolent organizations to help provide them with pipe-borne water.



According to the residents, the community lacked potable water and that had become a huge challenge to them.



The residents largely depended on streams as their sources of water with the situation becoming worse during the dry season.



Mr. Andah Kaku, a resident, said women and school children have to walk more than three miles to a forest reserve nearby in order to have access to stream water.



"We lack potable water and our source of water is muddy resulting in an infestation of all kinds of water-borne diseases. We are suffering immensely that is why we are crying for help," he added.



He said since most of the streams were under Cocoa farms, and chemical pollution was rampant and it was impacting negatively on the health of many.



"We are appealing to the government, NGOs, and anybody who can help us to come to our aid. We the people of Onsonyameye in the Ellembelle District are suffering," he stressed.



The GNA observed that some community members have constructed wells whilst others depended on sachet water for survival.