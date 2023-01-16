Residents of Nana-Krom commend Chief Inspector Samuel Darko for effective Policing

Regional News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: Martin Quaye, contribution

Residents of Nana-krom near Ashaley Botwe old town, in the Adentan Municipality in the Greater Accra region, have commended Chief Inspector Samuel Darko for putting up an ultra-modern Police Station and apartments to house Personnel.



Furthermore, Chief Inspector Darko has also put up another two police posts at Lakeside and Container within same jurisdiction in making sure crimes are reduced.





According to residents, they have no idea where Chief Inspector Darko gets resources for such great project but believes that he uses part of his monthly salary to commence the construction of the edifice until some individuals supported him in making his dream of finding dignified accommodation and offices for personnel under his leadership.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kwabena Ahwireng Martin (METRO/ORIGINAL TV/FM), the Contractor in charge of the project, Mr. Emmanuel Amuzu said Chief Inspector Darko and other donors had spent about Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Ghana cedis (Gh 450, 000) so far and it's expected to spend about Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Ghana cedis or more to complete a story building which contains three cells (Male, female and Juvenal).



Also, the said story building contains Charge office, armoury, station officer's office, district commander's office, crime officers office, office of the clerks and two extra rooms reserved for other official duties.



“For now, we have completed four rooms serving as accommodation for some officers and a charge office which are already in use.



A resident, Mr. James Mensah, who also donated some bags of cement for the construction of the building expressed his profound gratitude to Chief Inspector Darko for his high level of commitment to duty.



”The people are really pleased with the wonderful work being carried on by the Police Chief and that, he would soon write officially to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to inform him about the extraordinary performance and commitment shown by Chief Inspector Darko.”



He, therefore, called on other well-to-do residents to donate towards the project for its early completion.



Madam Adzara Ibrahim explained that, until Chief Inspector Darko was transferred to the area, there were a lot of crimes which made it almost impossible for people to go about their business during night time due to the high crime rate but through the hard work of the officers, the crime rate has gone down.



All efforts to get Chief Inspector Darko's side of story were unsuccessful due to directives from the police administration, where officers are not permitted to grant interviews to the media except the public relations departments of service.