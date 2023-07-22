Residents of La Nkwatanan want wall blocking road demolished

General News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Addo Farms in the La Nkwatanan Municipality’s Oyarifa Teiman Electoral Area have petitioned the Assembly to destroy a wall that has been in the area’s main thoroughfare.



Residents told news reporter Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi that the problem had been reported to the La Nkwatanan Municipal Assembly but that nothing had been done.



According to them, whenever it rains, the area floods due to the closure of the major route.



They also complained that the wall had obstructed the entry route, making it difficult for officials to reach the region in the event of an outbreak.



As a result, they have requested that the Assembly dismantle the wall before disaster strikes.



“We went to the assembly and complained about the issue, and they promised to look into it.” But we haven’t seen them yet. “We are appealing to them to come and demolish the wall so that the residents can have access to the road and their homes,” a resident said.



“We’re struggling,” another added. The situation endangers us and our children. Someone had built a house and a wall, obstructing access to our dwellings. This is a road, not private property. The wall should be dismantled so that we can gain access to our houses,” the resident added.



“We are requesting that authorities handle the situation.” We are aware that this wall has obstructed the road. As a result, we demand the Assembly to tear down the wall. It has put the residents at risk.”



Daniel Kwaku Owusu, the Assembly member for the area, noted that he had personally followed up on the subject but that nothing had been done.



He claims he has been pursuing the Assembly since 2019, but nothing has transpired.