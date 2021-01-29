Regional News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Residents of Gburimani depend on 'milky-like' water for survival

Clean water remains a challenge in Gburimani town

Residents of Gburimani in the Tolon District of the Northern Region are in dire need of potable water.



The community with about 4000 population depend solely on the milky like water from the community dam which has left many with diarrhoea.



Speaking to GhanaWeb Northern Regional correspondent Alidu Abdul-Rashid, the residents bemoaned that they are compelled to add alum to the water before it can be used for consumption purposes.



"The water is unclean and when we drink it, we feel stomach ache and sometimes run diarrhoea," they told GhanaWeb.



In an interview with the assemblyman of the area, Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly known as Damanku, he admitted water is a big challenge to the community.



"As you can see, this is the only source of water we have in Gburimani and the community has about 4000 population. We all drink from this dam," he said.



The assemblyman reiterated that this has had a great effect on the health of residents in the community.



"In our clinic here, day in and day out, they call me, Assemblyman, we need an ambulance to go to the hospital. This is as a result of the kind of water we drink here."



He, however, appealed to the government, the MP for the area, Habib Iddrisu, the NGOs, and philanthropists to come to their support by providing them with a borehole.



