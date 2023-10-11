Residents of Fio, Sakori, and Fungu cry for network for phone calls

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

North East Region



A lot of communities in the North East Region are still perturbed by the poor network challenges in the region which is causing poor health service delivery to the residents.



The situation is dire in Fio, Sakori, and Fungu in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region as the people of Fio have resorted to carrying one another on their shoulders to climb culverts and other objects to search for a network connection to make phone calls.



The residents in Fio are worried about the network challenges in the area which they say is affecting health service delivery in the area as they cannot call the ambulance service to the community to attend to emergency cases.



Some phones are tied on sticks at one particular place in the Fio community where they always gather to make their phone calls.



The residents stated that they are disappointed in the gender minister, Hajia Lariba Abudu Zuweira, who is also a native of the Fio community but they still find it difficult to get a network despite the number of promises she put together before them during the 2020 general elections.



Meanwhile, the residents say a network booster planted in the Fio community for the past two years has still not been connected to provide a network for one to sit in the comfort of their homes to make calls.



The residents in the Fio community told GhanaWeb that anytime they talk about the bad network in the area, the gender minister tells them that the complaints only come from those who hate her.



"Don't you know madam Lariba? Anytime we talk about this network issue, she [gender minister] will tell us that we hate her and that is why we are complaining but we will continue to complain because she promised us during the last elections," a resident, Braimah Yakubu said.



Sumani Abdul Rahaman also lamented about the situation and said "The MP is also from this community and this is even her house as you can see. We are facing a lot of challenges with the network in this community yet the MP will tell us that we shouldn't complain. My brother was sick but we couldn't make a call to the nurses [ambulance service] to come and carry him to the hospital just because of the poor network."



"So, we are appealing to her to come to our aid if indeed she really wants us to vote for her next time," he added.



Issah, another resident also said "Even the birds will vote for Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in 2024 if they give us the network. But, if they fail us, we will not vote for them. That is what we have for them."



Some of the women who were gathered at a particular place in the community to call their relatives outside the community are appealing to the MP who doubles as the gender minister to come work on the network booster which was planted in the community to provide them with the network.



