Residents of Essam-Debiso worry over deplorable state of town roads

Some concerned residents of Essam-Debiso in the Bia West District of the Western North Region, have expressed disappointment in their Member of Parliament (MP) and District Chief Executive (DCE) over the poor state of their town roads.



Sehwi Essam-Debiso is the district capital for Bia West in the Western North Region and since the creation of the district, the district has not seen any better roads in its district capital.



According to the residents in the area, there have been promises from previous and current governments to fix the town roads but such promises have not been fulfilled.



They added that they only see contractors on the road during an election period.



They, however, expressed disappointment in their Member of Parliament, Augustine Tawiah, and District Chief Executive, Bernard Blay for failing to fix the roads.



"We are suffering here, they have failed to fix our town roads for us, the DCE and the MP use these town roads but they don't care about it, Essam-Debiso is the capital of Bia West district but it doesn't look like a district capital", they said.



"We produce a lot of cocoa from this area, here too is a commercial town but we don't benefit from the government, when it rains we find it very difficult to go out and when we enter the dry season too, dust gives us health problems, we don't know what crime we have committed, but the DCE and the MP can tell. President Akufo-Addo has also failed to do so", they expressed their disappointment.



"My brother these politicians are waiting for another election period before they will bring a contractor here, they did it in 2020, they don't think about us as human beings but we are also human beings like them", they added.



They, therefore, took the opportunity to call on President Akufo-Addo to fix their deplorable bad town roads before the 2024 elections.



"We are taking your biggest platform to appeal to President Akufo-Addo to think about our district capital and construct our deplorable town roads because we are also part of Ghana", a resident said.