Regional News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents of Ellembelle District disregard coronavirus safety protocols

play videoCoronavirus active cases are rising in Ghana

Correspondence from Western Region:



"The wearing of masks in these places is mandatory. Regulatory agencies will undertake random checks to ensure conformity with COVID-19 rules. Should any facility or institution fail to comply with these directives, its activities will be immediately prohibited, and appropriate sanctions applied", President Akufo-Addo said this in 22nd nationwide broadcast on Sunday, January 17, 2021.



He said severe punishments existed for persons who break the law on the mandatory wearing of masks, saying, "should anyone be arrested by the security agencies disregarding this directive, that person will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.”



He, therefore, took the opportunity, to direct the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask-wearing at all public places and in public transport.



GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent visited some public places in the Western Region to observe how Ghanaians are adhering to the Coronavirus safety protocols.



At the Aiyinasi market in the Ellembelle District, it was observed that no social distancing and wearing of nose masks were adhered to. Also Veronica buckets positioned the entrances of the market and other vantage points were no where to found.



Residents who spoke to GhanaWeb gave various reasons to their disregard to the president's directive.



"As for me the virus is afraid of me because I eat good food so the virus is afraid me. I don't even like wearing nose mask because when I wear it I find it difficult to breathe", one tailor told GhanaWeb.



A tour to some public schools in the district showed that most students went to school on Monday, January 18, 2021, without nose masks.



Watch the video below:



