Regional News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents of Dohinaa Yili join Dagbon to celebrate 2020 Fire Festival

play videoHundreds of people joined in the celebration of the 2020 Fire festival

Correspondence from Northern Region:



Residents of Dohinaa Yili, a suburb community of Tamale, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, joined the entire Dagbon Kingdom to celebrate this year's Fire Festival.



Hundreds of people came out in their numbers to partake in the annual festival despite the ongoing battle of Coronavirus in the country.



Some excited residents shared their reviews with GhanaWeb's Northern Regional Correspondent in an interview; they explained that the celebration went well peacefully without anybody been hurt.



“It has been fun and exciting and we thank God for this beautiful festival," one resident Mr Haruna, a celebrant said.



Though quite excited about the huge turnouts, he expressed his worry about the disregard for the protocols put in place in the fight against COVID-19; adding that when people are in the mood of celebration, they get carried away and sometimes, even ignore certain things which ought to have been followed.



“I have not seen a single person wearing mask which is a worry," he told GhanaWeb.



He also explained that people believe their God will protect them, and that is why most of them did not wear the masks.



Mr Haruna Indicated that it would have been a huge disappointment if the fire festival was called off due to COVID-19.



He explained that people in Tamale spent the last three months preparing for the celebration, hence could not have afforded to miss it.



“Calling off the celebration would have been injurious to people's feelings and as human as we are, sometimes, been hurt in the heart, can sometimes harm us more even deeper than the COVID 19 itself." He said.



Other people who also spoke to Ghanaweb admitted that the celebration was a success but expressed similar concern that, the COVID-19 cases in Tamale may go up due to the failure on the part of the people to adhere to the safety measures during the celebration.



Watch the celebration below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.