Residents of Damongo express mixed feelings ahead of chieftaincy verdict pronouncement

Correspondence from Savannah Region



A cross-section of residents in Damongo has expressed mixed feelings about the verdict of the protracted Damongo chieftaincy dispute set to be pronounced by the Judicial Committee of the Savannah Region House of Chiefs.



The verdict of the over five years dispute which was brought before the committee for resolution is to be made public on Thursday, February 16, 2023.



A chunk of the respondents in an interview with this reporter expressed optimism that nothing untoward would happen if the declaration of the legitimate chief is announced while a few of the respondents feared for the safety of lives and property.



A resident who gave his name as Salisu Yakubu said although he is scared, he trusts the Regional Security Council can contain any security situation which may emanate from the declaration.



"In all honesty, the situation scares me a little bit but I'm confident that nothing untoward would happen because I know security will be beefed by the Regional Security Council", he remarked.



"Gonjas are peace-loving people and so if you ask me, I will say nothing is going to happen to the peace of the township because I know both factions will accept the verdict of the Judicial committee", said another resident who identified himself as Sule.



Whiles others expressed high hopes of still having absolute peace even after the verdict, some of the respondents, however, expressed mixed feelings ahead of the pronouncement.



Mr. Rashid Tahiru, a tricycle operator said the declaration could spark tension because he believes non of the factions would be ready to accept anything that won't be in their favor.



"Reading from how confident both sides are, I'm not sure any of them will be ready to stand disappointment and on the basis of that, I fear for the security of the town", he intimated.



Meanwhile, the chairman of the regional security council and Minister for Savannah Region, Mr. Saeed Muhazu Jibril has assured that peace will continue to prevail aftermath of the verdict of the Judicial committee.



He cautioned that the security council in the region will not accept any form of violence from any group of persons after the announcement of the protracted Damongo chieftaincy dispute.



"If the ruling doesn't go in your favor, that doesn't mean you should resort to violence. I made it clear, that no individual or group of people should undermine the security that we have put in place", the minister warned.



Background



After the demise of the late chief of Damongo, Jakpa Lermu Tutumba Boresa I, two contenders Yakubu Imoro and Kelly Seidu emerged as the heir apparent to the vacant Damongo chieftaincy skin.



A clan known as the Kuntunkure clan of Damongo enskinned chief Kelly Seidu as the chief of Damongo but was opposed by his contender chief Yakubu Imoro who petitioned the late King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom.



The late King, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa I later passed a judgment by settling on chief Yakubu Imoro which was also rejected by chief Kelly Seidu.



Chief Kelly Seidu subsequently sent the case to the Northern Regional House of Chiefs for redress.



The case was later brought to the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs after the region was carved out of the then Northern Region.



After six years, the Judicial Committee of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs has slated Thursday, February 16, 2023, for the final verdict of the dispute.



The pronouncement was initially scheduled to happen on Thursday, January 26 but was postponed by the Savannah Regional Security Council for unknown reasons.



Meanwhile, the security council in the region has deployed armed police and military personnel to beef up security to prevent any disturbances.