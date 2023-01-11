Residents of Bornya-Nnyerede in New Juaben South celebrate maiden Huemsɛm Festival

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: www.gbcghanaonline.com

The people of Bornya-Nnyerede in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region, have organized a grand durbar to climax the week-long celebration of their maiden edition of the Huemsɛm Festival to witness the entering or migrating into the forest.



The maiden festival is aimed at generating funds in order to build a Police Post to enhance safety and security in the Community.



The Assistant Community Chief of Bornya-Nnyerede, Nene Darnor Dutornu noted that the festival which will be celebrated every year is also to remember their forefathers who came from Somanya-Bornya in Yilo Krobo Municipality to establish the Community in the New Juaben South Municipality.



He noted that the Community that started with less than five people can now boast of over five hundred people hence the need to build a police post and hospital in the Community.



He further called on the government through the MCE for New Juaben South, Isaac Apau-Gyasi and MP for New Juaben South Constituency, Michael Okyere Baafi to help them establish the police post and CHPS Compound or Clinic in the area.



Nene Dutornu also appealed to philanthropists, well to live Ghanaians in and around Bornya-Nnyerede to support the course.



The Chairman for the programme and the General Secretary of the Ga-Dangme Council of Chiefs, Francis Opai Tetteh showed his appreciation for the people of New Juaben, Okere, Akyem, and Asante among others across the country who gave their lands to Krobos to farm and ply their trade. He noted that Krobos cherish that peaceful coexistence and moving forward such a peaceful relationship should be strengthened.



Nene Opai Tetteh also advised Ga-Dangmes to hold themselves in high esteem wherever they find themselves. He advised that the next celebration of the Huemsɛm festival should be expanded to include all Krobos living in and around the New Juaben land.



The 2020 NDC Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben South, Martin Otu Ofei pledged support for the establishment of the Police Post and the Community Clinic.