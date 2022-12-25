Residents of Bolga in dire need of roundabout

Regional News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Correspondence from Upper East Region



Residents of Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region are appealing for a roundabout.



According to them, the absence of a roundabout has caused a lot of accidents that have claimed many lives.



They believe that these accidents would have been averted if there was a roundabout in the town.



They emphasised that Bolga was no longer a small town, and stressed the need for a roundabout to be created, to help ease traffic.



They made this known to GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure.



A driver, Mr. Paul Akruko, lamented that the absence of a roundabout made movement on the road quite burdensome.



"Sometimes when you are on your way to the hospital because there is no roundabout, it is very hard for you to make your way out. Also, towards going to Tamale, there is no roundabout and even going to Bawku," he noted.



He appealed to opinion leaders, to as a matter of urgency, provide a roundabout in Bolga to make movement easier and stress-free.



"So l am appealing to our opinion leaders and big men, to provide us a roundabout in Bolga. This will help us so much," he pleaded.



Mr. Jacob Moari who also is a driver noted that the absence of a roundabout created the dangerous scenario of road users constantly bumping into each other.



"The absence of a roundabout causes a lot of accidents on the road. The accidents just happen anyhow. It is always the instance of a motorbike and a vehicle colliding, a motorbike and a bicycle colliding or a vehicle colliding with another vehicle," he observed.



"When the police come around and try to find out what exactly happened, they don't always know what to say because it happens in a way that no one can explain,” he added.



He expressed the optimism that the creation of a roundabout would bring the accidents under control, as road users would be guarded in their movement on the road.



"….. but if they construct a roundabout and everyone knows his lane, the accidents will reduce," he opined.



Mr. Ayagle Ayine David noted that it was necessary for a roundabout to be created in Bolga to help regulate the speed of road users.



"It is important for us to get a roundabout in the Municipality just by the MTN junction, if we have a roundabout there, it will help because cars coming from Burkina (Burkina Faso) if they just slope from High Court, don't reduce their speed because there is nothing there," he observed.



"The same thing with Bawku. From the police station through to the main road to Tamale, if there is a roundabout, it will reduce the speed, before they will now take their curve," he spoke.



He pointed out that a lot of accidents occurred there rampantly, due to the absence of a roundabout.



He concluded that the creation of a roundabout would be of great help in the face of all these challenges.



"...but because there is no roundabout, all the time, we do get accidents on that road. If there is a roundabout here, it will help the Municipality.