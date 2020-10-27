Regional News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: GNA

Residents of Amakyebare cry over poor state of roads

The deplorable nature of the roads and bridges in the community

Residents of Amakyebare, a community in the Atwima Nwabiagya North constituency in the Ashanti Region, have called on the government and the district assembly to help fix the road networks in the area.



According to them, the deplorable nature of the roads and bridges in the community could force residents to boycott the December elections.



Nana Osei Kwame, Gyaasehene of the town told the Ghana News Agency that in-spite of several petitions to the Atwima-Nwabiagya North District Assembly, the road still remains unattended to.



He said the only bridge in the town has become a death trap, thereby forcing farmers to abandon their wares, especially during rainy seasons.



Some drivers who also spoke to the GNA said the muddy nature of the roads, during rainfall, makes it difficult for them to convey passengers and goods to their destinations.



They have, therefore, called on the government to fix the roads to ease the burden of the people.





