Regional News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents invoke curses on Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP, MCE over 'sabotage'

play videoResidents besieged the Police Station to protest the directive by the MCE and MP

Correspondence from Western Region:



Some irate residents of Dompim Pepesa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region have 'cursed' the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr. George Mireku-Duker and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr. Benjamin Kesse for the area.



According to them, the MP and MCE prevented the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the area to construct a toilet facility for the area.



The angry residents who stormed the premises of Dompim Police Station on Friday, August 7, 2020 told the media that their MP who comes from the area had failed to construct any better project for them since he became their MP in 2017 but has prevented them from getting a facility from the NDC candidate.



They also said the project was a good initiative but the MP do not want it to come on because it's from NDC.



"The NDC Parliamentary candidate doesn't come from Dompim here but he is here to construct a toilet facility for the community. But George Mireku-Duker has ordered the security agency to stop the project," one resident claimed.



"I am standing here today to summon Mireku-Duker and Kesse to the gods of Dompim that anytime they drink water and eat here, the gods should deal with them," he cursed.



The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the area decided to build a 20-seater toilet facility to ease open defecation in the area after the MP had failed to establish one for them.



But after the NDC candidate had secured land for the project, to the surprise of the candidate and some residents, some armed military personnel besieged the the site for the project when the NDC candidate together with some chiefs was performing the sod cutting ceremony, to stop project.



Addressing the media on Friday after the incident, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Mr. John Justice Abban popularly know as DJ expressed his disappointment in the act and called on well-meaning Ghanaians to condemn it.



He alleged that "We were called by police to stop that we are not to do the sod-cutting because the MP has ordered them to stop us".



All efforts to get the MP and MCE to respond to the claims, have been abortive.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.