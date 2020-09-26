General News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Residents in Volta Region suspect foul play by gov’t in secessionist action

Western Togoland billboards were mounted at different parts of the Volta Region two weeks ago

Some residents of the Volta Region in Ghana have expressed suspicion of government involvement in the recent actions of the secessionist group in the so-called ‘Western Togoland’ of the Volta Region.



Members of the Volta separatist, the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) on Friday dawn blocked some roads in the Volta Region of Ghana as a means to express their agitation for independence from Ghana.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show on the issue, however, Happy FM’s Volta Regional correspondent, Ivan Midorse, disclosed that some residents with “political eye” are of the view that the ruling government is involved in this action to prevent the people in the Volta Region from voting in this year’s election.



“Some political actors are viewing this politically. People said because of this voter registration exercise brouhaha, the ruling government has caused some people to embark on these acts to take attention from what is happening at the Electoral Commission and they want to do this during the election time to put a curfew on the Volta Region not to come out and vote in their numbers”, he said.



Meanwhile, Ivan notes that residents who are in support of the road blockage and are in jubilation are more than those who are against the movement.



“Those who are in support of the movement are actually happy it is happening but those who are not in support of it are not happy about what is happening. The people who are in support of this are probably more than those who are against it”, he added.



Background



The HSGF, a group championing the secession of parts of Ghana along the border with Togo, declared independence for the territory they call ‘Western Togoland’ on November 16, 2019.



Their action caused heavy traffic on the Accra-Sogakope road. However, the DCE assured that at the moment, “vehicular movement is under control”.













