General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents in Essam-Debiso stake lotto with Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's number plate

A lottery slip of one of the residents

Some residents in Essam-Debiso in the Western Region on Thursday decided to stake lottery with the number plate of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang when the NDC’s running mate visited the area.



The National Democratic Congress running mate visited the community to convince residents to vote for her party but some of the residents were rather interested in the magic her number plate could do for them.



Hundreds of people gathered around Opoku-Agyemang’s SUV when she visited the area on Wednesday. Some travelled from far to catch a glimpse of the number plate of the former UCC Vice-Chancellor.



According to the residents, they always win the lottery anytime former President John Dramani Mahama visits the area.



They disclosed that the number plate of the NDC flagbearer works magic for them to win the lottery.



One of the residents who spoke to Adom TV said: “Anytime the former President comes to the area, we win lotto, that is why people are staking a lot today. We are confident that it will be played.”



Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang drove in a silver Toyota Land Cruiser with the number plate registered as GG 9070 – 18.





