Residents express worry over lack of coronavirus test kits in the Nchumuru District

Residents of Zongo-Macheri, a farming community in the Krachi-Nchumuru District of the Oti Region have expressed worry over the lack of COVID-19 test kits in the district.



Speaking during a Coronavirus Sensitisation exercise at the St. Vincent Catholic Church organised by the NCCE, Mr. Dennis made it known that, it is worrying to know that, the Krachi-Nchumuru District does not have a single test kit for the Covid-19 pandemic.



"It is really disturbing. We are Ghanaians just like others and we deserve more than how we are being treated. A whole District and we don't have a test kit? How sure are we then that, we have not recorded any positive case of Covid-19 within the district?" he said.



The Oti Region has been reported to record two (2) positive cases of Covid-19.



Mr Dennis further pleaded with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to take the necessary steps to make sure at least, a test kit is provided for the district.



"I know you are doing your best by educating the populace on the pandemic but I believe if even we have one test kit in the District, it will go a long way to help us. I, therefore, plead with the NCCE to work with the Health Directorate to get us one," he added.



The National Commission for Civic Education in the Krachi-Nchumuru District has been educating the populace on the Covid-19 pandemic and happened to be at the St. Vincent Catholic Church at Zongo-Macheri.



Mr. Abass Yusuf (District Director for NCCE) who led the team made it known that they will relay the concerns of the people to the necessary office.



"I share in your concern. Last year, we faced the same incident. Our District couldn't conduct any test because we were not having the test kit. As you have raised your concern, we will duly inform the appropriate offices for the needful to be done" said.



Mr Abass however advised that they observe all the Covid-19 protocols since the pandemic is more serious now than it was in the past.



He also advised that parents take good care of their kids since they can also fall victim to the pandemic.