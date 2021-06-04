Residents commend government for sea defense project

Regional News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: GNA

Residents of beneficiary communities of the Coastal Protection Project in the Central Region have given testimonies of the importance of the project and commended the Government for the gesture.



The government is currently constructing sea defense projects at Anomabo, Elmina, Cape Coast, and Komenda to protect the beaches its environs against the adverse effect of tidal waves and the rising sea levels.



Though the projects at various stages of completion (60-75 percent), residents of the coastal communities said they now felt secured and safe.



‘We have for a long time, worried about the rising levels of the sea but now we feel safe and protected, some of the residents told the GNA.



They also expressed their delight about the project when Mr Francis Asenso Boakye, Minister for Works and Housing paid a two-day working visit to inspect the ongoing sea defense project in the Region.



The Minister and his team were at Anomabo, Komenda, Cape Coast, and Elmina phase two and three and expressed satisfaction about the quality and progress of work.



The Minister said it was based on the interface between the communities and the consultants that the project was designed to make it beneficial to the people.



The Coastal Protection project, he explained, was aimed at protecting the coastline from the damaging strength of the sea waves, ensure that there was a serene seafront to enhance fishing activities and protect lives and properties.



He indicated that the visit had allowed him to better understand the issues relating to the project.



The Minister commended the residents of the beneficiary communities for their support and cooperation and assured them that the Government would continue to provide coastal protection.



‘One thing I have realised about this project is that there is a community and technical interface. It is as a result of the interface between the communities and the consultant that this project was designed’.



‘I have heard from the residents and they have expressed concerns regarding the implementation of the project. We will incorporate the concerns to make the project very beneficial to the people, he added.



The concerns of the residents among other things called for the expansion of the project to cover neighbouring communities to make the it complete.



However, Mr Asenso Boakye said all the concerns raised would be technically factored in the implementation for the project to achieve its intended purpose.



At Cape Coast, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area underscored the importance of sea defense and said but for the project, many households along the coast would have been destroyed by the sea.



He appealed to the Minister and his Ministry to dredge the Fosu Lagoon which had been chocked with filth.



He lamented that the continual pollution of the lagoon which he said was killing its aquatic life and called for effective measures to be put in place to prevent filth from entering the lagoon.



Nana Kodwo Kondua VI, Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area was impressed with the quality of work done by the contractor and said the project had come as a relief to his people who have for years been worried about the rising sea levels.



The Elmina sea defence is part of phase III of the construction of the Takoradi/Elmina emergency sea protection project.



It is being constructed by Vulux Company Limited, a fully-owned Ghanaian company with the Hydrological Services Department as the consultants.



The five-kilometre stretch project which was started in May 2019, is about 75 percent completed.



The Cape Coast sea defense project which is taking place around the Castle is also being constructed by Vulux and was about 60 percent complete.



Mr Tony Venor, Project Coordinator said tourists would have a better view of the sea when the project is completed and assured that the company would maintain standards as it worked to complete the project on schedule.



He said the sea defense would make the sea stable for fisher-folks to continue their fishing activities.



At Komenda, the Minister emphasised that the primary purpose of the sea defense in the area was to enhance fishing activities and was delighted that the Government’s efforts of providing coastal protection were yielding positive results.



Nana Kojo Kru II, Omanhen of Komenda also commended the government for the timely intention to protect the community saying the high level of the sea had always been a source of worry for the community especially its fisherfolks.



