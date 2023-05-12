Residents collect spilt fuel as tanker overturns on Accra-Tema motorway

General News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A fuel tanker with registration number GE 4130-20 overturned and spilt its diesel content on the Accra-Tema Motorway on Friday morning.



The incident happened near the toll booth. People threw caution to the wind and rushed to collect the fuel in various containers, including buckets and gallons.



The situation held up traffic that rippled through almost the entire stretch of the 19-kilometre highway.



In spite of the fuel-fire disasters that have occurred in Ghana and other countries, featuring charred bodies of fuel-scooping victims, many Ghanaians forgot about safety and had close contact with death as they scrambled to sweep up naked diesel from the street and a nearby storm drain.



Watch the video below:



