Residents call on government to hook Abilatinga community to electricity

There's no power flowing through the electricity poles which was erected a year ago

Residents of Abilatinga, a community in the Garu District of the Upper East Region have appealed to government for extension of electricity to the area to stop incessant accidents and theft cases there.



Some members of the community that spoke to the Ghana News Agency in Garu said electricity poles were placed at the community for over one year without action.



Mr Emmanuel Alalba, a community member said past administrations abandoned the area noting that the NPP continuously won the elections in the area. He said Mr Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, former District Chief Executive under the NDC administration did not do much to provide electricity to the community which was then Garu Tempane district.



He said though the community was close to Natinga, Gbantidag and the Quality Medical Center where there was electricity, there was the need for the entire Abilatinga to get hooked for easy travelling, reduce rampant accidents and recorded robbery cases.



Mr Alalba stated that the lack of electricity in the community had affected a lot of economic activities and students were unable to have effective studies and therefore pushing most of them out of the community to other districts to complete school.



Abdul Abraham, another resident reiterated the difficulty pregnant women faced when accessing health care at night.



He stressed that snake bites and scorpion stings were among some health problems that also needed immediate attention, however travelling to the health centre had become more dangerous at night.



Meanwhile, Mr Azumbil Bartholomeo Assemblyman of Abilatinga who responded to the issues said the community was promised electricity over the past years and they were yet to see the contractor at the site.





