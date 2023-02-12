Residents 'bite hard' at Ejisu MP over failed toilet facility promise

Regional News of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Residents of Odaho, a suburb of Ejisu Municipality within the Ashanti region, have expressed disappointment in their Member of Parliament, John Ampontuah Kumah, for failing to fulfill a promise he made to them during the 2020 election.



According to most of the residents, the MP, before the election, promised to furnish them with an ultra-modern toilet facility but has failed to attend to their calls after winning the election.



The angry residents have threatened to deal with the MP should he fail to fulfil his promise and later come to them for their votes.



The residents who spoke to GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondent revealed that the area has been without toilet facilities for many years, and this has compelled most of them to use various bushes as their places of convenience.



They added that several attempts to obtain their challenge fell on deaf ears.



Expressing worry over the MP's failed promise, the angry residents said John Kumah who is a proud native of the Odaho community gave them hope which made them believe that their challenge was at long last going to be brought to an end.



"Go around, you see lots of polythene bags full of faeces, especially at the new sites. We're suffering a lot, and apart from the toilet, another challenge we have is a place to dump our refuse. We are pleading with the government and the MP to come to our aid," one woman said.



Another resident added, "John Kumah promised to give us an ultra-modern toilet facility here, but nothing has been done. He doesn't even bother to come here at all, but we know he'll surely come here for our votes during the election."



The residents further disclosed that the most painful part of their ordeal is that an old toilet that used to support them has been shut down after it was perceived that John Kumah was starting a new one for them.



"They started it, and people thought it was going to be completed very soon. But now, look, the contractor has left the site. The old one too, which used to support us, has been shut down. Going around the bushes and the various new-sites, there are faeces all over the place," a resident, Agya Kwaku said.



According to the residents, the assembly member for the area has only been telling them he was going to make sure John Kumah will come and complete the project to completion.



Meanwhile, attempts to get reactions from the assembly member proved futile.